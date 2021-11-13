Please Forgive Me..Annie Begs Hubby Tuface Idibia

Published:

Annie , the wife of superstar Tuface has begged her husband over her recent outburst about their relationship.

She made this post on the occassion of her 37th birthday





" Bday





It’s A Brand New Chapter For Me ...

And Would really Love To Start It On A Clean Slate . 🙏🏽

This Year Has Been A lot ...

Soooo Much Blessings And Pain.

My Hands Are Shaking As I Type This ....I Let A lot Of Down A lot Of Pple ..Especially The Pple Close To Me... The Last 10Weeks Have Been The Worst Of My ENTIRE Life , Yes The Worst Since I Was Born ... I have Gone From Being So Angry To being So Broken And Back To Anger .. And Then Sadly ,Which I Am Ashamed To Admit - Suicidal! I Have Acted So Badly In A Way I Am Not Proud Of , I Allowed My Emotions Cloud Me. , I Allowed My Emotions To Lead Me Into Making Bad decisions , Allowed My Anger n Emotions ,To Make Me Act On Something That’s Wasn’t True Cos I Was Kept In Dark !

Instead Of Remaining Calm .. Before Acting ... 💔

I Want to Apologize To My Husband , Inno .. I Am So Sorry I Throw You Out There Like I Did , (so unwise ) That Isn’t The Kind Of Woman You Married, Totally Sorry For all the Mental Stress And Heart Break It Caused You , So Sorry I Put Both Our Families Out There I, The Way I Did💔 I still Bi Your Smallie oo*

To My Beautiful Mothers .. My Amazing Mother And My Beautiful Mother In- Law .. I am Sooo Sorry I Let Both Of You down .. No Mother Should Go Through The Kind Of Pain That You Both Felt .. I Am Really Sorry 🙏🏽🙏🏽(I am still your baby) I am Far From Perfect, But I Have Decide To Choose Peace . And I Wanna Do Better , Given The Chance .

To Both My Families- The Macaulays And The Idibias , I Am Sorry For All The Pain And Disrespect Towards Both Family. Forgive Me .Una No Fit Throw Way Una Pikin ooo🙏🏽

To all my 7.1 Plus Family out here .. Thank you for still standing n supporting me and my brand 🙏🏽🙏🏽

To All the brands That are working with us - thank you for still sticking with your NKOYO ooo.. To The ones We Are In Talks With , I appreciate🙏🏽

To My Big Brother And Friend @efeomorogbe I Am So Sorry

To My Manager- @phadekemi Thank you for your patience n for sticking by 🙏🏽

To My Online Inlaws Wey I carry my Mata come give - thanks for all D love,D bashing n rebuying! I have learnt ooo.. I No go do am again o

All I wan 4 my bday is PEACE

Annie Macaulay Idibia."

