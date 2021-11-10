Muhammadu Buhari Arrives Paris For Peace Forum

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Paris, the French capital, for a one-day official visit, the presidency announced on Tuesday.

Buhari’s visit to France is sequel to the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron at Palais de l’Élysée, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said.

In a statement, Adesina noted his principal arrived in the European country on Tuesday afternoon and will afterward attend the three-day Paris Peace Forum (PPF) from November 11-13, 2021.

“During the official visit on Wednesday, President Buhari will meet with his French counterpart to discuss issues of mutual interest for both countries, particularly on strengthening economic ties, improving partnership on security, and working jointly on education, health and halting the threats of COVID-19 to the global economy,” the statement read.

“From Thursday, President Buhari will join world leaders, heads of international organisations, leaders of civil society and the private sector at Grande Halle de La Villette to strategize on better governance for a world of peace, with plenaries, masterclasses and workshops.”

