What Pastor Taiwo Odukoya Said About His Late South African Wife

Published:

This was what Pastor Taiwo Odukoya said about his late wife Nomthi after her demise on Tuesday .

Pastor Odukoya married Nomthi after the death of his former wife Bimbo who died in a Sosoliso air crash in Port Harcourt





“With deep regret and gratitude to God, I have to announce the passing of my wife, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya.

She battled cancer for the better part of two years, she stood on the Word of God, and she fought.

She gave me 11 beautiful years of marriage and two wonderful boys, who I know will be very significant in life.

I loved her with all my heart, but who am I to fight with the will of God.

The truth is, at one point in our lives, we all will have to say goodbye. So for now, till we meet again in glory, Goodbye Nomthi.”





May her soul rest in the Bossom of the Lord.

Share This