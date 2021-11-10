Woman Stabbed T0 Death In Her Sleep 3 Years After Daughter Was Killed In Same Circumstances

Published:

A middle-aged woman, Yemi Ajayi, was reportedly stabbed to death in her sleep by some suspected assailants in her residence in the Abusoro area of Akure, Ondo State.

The deceased who was found in her pool of blood was suspected to have been stabbed multiple times before she gave up the ghost.

A source explained that the incident happened in the early hour of Tuesday while her daughter found out when she expected her mother to wake them up for the early morning prayer

He said the daughter alerted the neighbors when she found her mother in her pool of blood, saying the woman was stabbed about five times in her stomach.

He said the killers of the woman had dragged to a room in the house and covered her with clothes and took time for the daughter to notice that their mother had been killed.

He disclosed that one of the deceased daughters was murdered in a similar manner some three years ago by some suspected assailants.

The source said, “the young girl narrated to people that when she woke up, she was looking for her mother so that they can pray together, unfortunately, she didn’t see her”

“She went on searching for her until she found her mother lying lifeless, as the assailants packed some clothes in the wardrobe and used it to cover her body”

“When I got there today, I started crying, then I called some of our colleagues”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident said “details of the incident is still sketchy”.

