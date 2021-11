Published:

A petrol-laden tanker has exploded along NTA operation burst road before UCH area of Ibadan in Oyo State.

It was learnt that the explosion began around 9pm on Thursday

In the video , many buildings went up in flames.

It said: “There’s a gas explosion around NTA operation burst road before UCH, Ibadan. Please if you are driving through that route tonight, seek an alternative route!

