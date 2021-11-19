Court Jails Woman For ATM Fraud

Published:

The Makurdi Zonal Command of the EFCC, has secured the conviction of one Priscillia Nguumbur Iorpine before Justice Abdu Dogo of the Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi, Benue State, for offences bordering on cybercrimes and ATM Fraud. The defendant was convicted after she pleaded guilty to a one count charge.

Iorpine on the 28th November, 2018 in Makurdi, used a UBA ATM Card belonging to one Maryam Umar and transferred the aggregate sum of N500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira only) from her UBA Bank account No. 2068759379 to her First Bank Account No. 3130000184 and Wema Bank Account No. 0240798840.

She thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 33(1) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act. 2015 punishable under the same Act.

Justice Dogo convicted and sentenced the defendant to six months imprisonment with the option of a fine of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira).

