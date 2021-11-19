Gov. Umahi Receives Team From Turkish Hospital and Aviation Industry In Ebonyi State

Published:

Team from the Turkish hospital and Aviation ministry, Abuja on Wednesday, 17th November 2021 visited Ebonyi state to access the work done at the University of medical sciences, Uburu, and the Ebonyi International Airport.





A statement made available to our by the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze said the team was led by Yasar Ovenc, GMD- Turkish Hospital, and Prof. Dr. Huseyin Sert

Chancellor, Nile University, and Turkish Advisory Board Member.





The University of medical sciences has since become a reality with medical equipment currently being installed, while all is set for its maiden edition of the Matriculation ceremony billed for December 2021 with the initial students' intake of about 300 to commence academic activities.





The two teams who were visibly happy and satisfied after being conducted round the Medical Institution and Ebonyi State International Airport on Wednesday, 17th and Thursday, 18th November, 2021 respectively by Governor David Umahi who explained stage by stage, the different departments of the institution, simply described the project as very monumental.





Departments inspected by the visiting teams include; the Cancer Center, the Kidney and liver transplant center, the Eye clinic center, the Radiography and scanning departments, lecture halls, pharmaceutical sciences department, E-learning library, laboratory, anatomy department, and Dialyzer production center, among others.





It is very interesting to note that, the Ebonyi state University of medical sciences, Uburu, is the only medical institution in Africa that produces Dialyzers and Ebonyi State has the patent.





Meanwhile, arrangements have been on top gear for the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to commission the world-class Medical Institution and other key projects executed by Governor David Umahi in the state.









