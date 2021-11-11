Many Feared Dead As Gunmen Conduct House To House Raid In Katsina.

Published:

Many are feared dead after gunmen carried out fresh attacks in five communities in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The attack reportedly began on Tuesday evening and lasted into the early hours of Wednesday November 10. It was reported that dozens of houses including government structures and vehicles were set ablaze.

The number of people injured or killed in the attack is yet to be ascertained. An eyewitness said





“In each of the communities invaded, the gunmen fired sporadically into the air to register their presence before going from house to house, looting victims of valuables and harassing residents."





It was alleged that those who sustained injuries were attempting to escape from the gunmen.





Member representing Batsari in the Katsina State House of Assembly, Hon. Jabir Yauyau told the publication that he heard about the unfortunate incidents, but is still gathering information about what actually happened.





Yauyau said that details of what happened would be difficult to get for now because of the lack of telecommunication network in the area.





He said “It is confirmed that the attack took place, but the casualties and the extent of damage caused is not yet known, especially because of the lack of mobile network in the area.





“I am told about the majority of those killed. They are people I know personally, but I still need to confirm.





“I am trying to ascertain what actually happen because I am going to move a motion on matters of public importance in the house, but I have to get the actual thing."

