Last White President Of South Africa FW de Klerk Dies At 85

Former South African president FW de Klerk is dead
He died at the age of 85
He is survived by his wife Elita, two children and grandchildren.
The FW de Klerk Foundation confirmed the news.
"It is with the deepest sadness that the FW de Klerk Foundation must announce that former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this [Thursday] morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer."
The foundation says the family will announce funeral arrangements in due course.
