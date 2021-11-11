Pastor Strangles His Wife To Death In Rivers State

Published:

Pastor Chris Simon Amadi of Shalom Mercy Ministry in Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State has been arrested by the police for allegedly strangling his wife to death.





It was gathered that the ugly incident happened in their home at Mbodo Community after a disagreement over school fees payment in his wife’s school.





Speaking on the matter, a relative to the wife who craved anonymity said trouble started when the deceased confronted her husband for chasing some of her pupils away from school for failing to pay on time, without first checking with her.





"When the wife confronted him, the pastor strangled her to death and wrapped her with clothes so that nobody will know".





"It was when we started calling her number but she wasn't picking that we decided to go to the house to know if everything is fine."





"When we got there, her phone kept ringing inside her room but we didn't see her. We asked her husband the wife's whereabouts, he said she went out."





"We were shocked when we saw my sister wrapped inside clothes. The husband has been beating the wife from time to time but we didn't it will get to the extent of him killing her".





It was gathered that the pastor has been married to the deceased since 2012 and the marriage is blessed with four children, two boys and two girls.









