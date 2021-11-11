Peter Obi Congratulates Soludo,Urges Support For His Administration

Published:

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has congratulated the winner of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, ProfChukwuma Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

In a short statement made available to journalists on Wednesday by his Media Aide, Valentine Obienyem, Obi said: “Icongratulate Prof. Chukwuma Soludo on winning the gubernatorial election.

“I thank Anambrarians who braved all odds and came out to perform their civic duties. I urge them to support the in-coming Governor through prayers and other legitimate means to see that Anambra returns to her former glory as the ‘Light of the Nation’.”

Obi promised to continue committing the state into God’s hands for His will to be done at all times.

