Justice Mary Odili’s Daughter Sworn In As Judge

Justice Mary Odili’s Daughter, Njideka Iheme Sworn In As Judge Of The Federal High Court: Njideka Iheme, the daughter of former Rivers State Governor, Peter Odili and Justice Mary Odili, has just been sworn in as a Judge of the Federal High Court.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, sworn in Mrs Iheme and and 20 others as Judges of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, on Tuesday 23rd November 2021. Justice Njideka is married

Amongst those also appointed is Justice Yemisi Adelaja , a 1990 graduate of the Lagos State University

