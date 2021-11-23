Another Wife Kills Husband In Family Where One Was Caught Cheating On Murdered Husband

Published:

Barely one week after a woman allegedly killed her husband who caught her with another man in Edo State, another woman from the same family has killed her own spouse.

The woman simply identified as Maimuna allegedly killed her husband known as Mallam Nasiru Dagana.

It was gathered that the incident happened at the weekend in Jattu, Uzairue, Etsako West Local government of Edo.

Source said earlier in the day, the deceased had gone to the farm with his wives to do some works but after returning, a misunderstanding ensued between him and one the wives which degenerated to a fight.

He said during the fight, the woman pushed her husband and in the process, he hit his head on the floor and fainted.

He said the deceased was rushed to the hospital for treatment but didn’t recover.

Kongtons Bello, Police Public Relations Officer in Edo, could not be reached for comments as of the time of this report as calls and text messages sent to his phone were not answered.





