Breaking: EFCC Releases Femi Fani Kayode On Bail

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani Kayode said he was not arrested by EFCC but only invited

According to him he was left off the hook later by the graft agency after he was granted bail.





This was his post on the incident

" Just arrived at the George Hotel for dinner. I was never arrested by the EFCC. I was invited & I flew down to Lagos to see them. I arrived in their office at 2.00pm & left at 8.30pm. I was granted bail on self recognition. They were very polite & professional. Thanks be to God."

