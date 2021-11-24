Police Arrest Woman For Procuring Abortion For 13 Year Old Girl Impregnated By Her Husband In Lagos

Published:

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command is currently investigating a housewife Wuraola Ibrahim and a chemist identified simply as Olaseinde for procuring an unsafe abortion for a 13-year-old victim (names withheld) in the Ajegunle area of Lagos.

It was gathered that Wuraola Ibrahim reportedly took her housemaid who her husband, Kazeem Ayamojuba an OPC commander impregnated to a community chemist to procure an abortion after it was discovered she was pregnant.

Vanguard learned that the perpetrator, 55-year-old Kazeem Ayamojuba who has seven wives and thirty-six children took advantage of the victim, while she worked as a maid for his last wife Wuraola Ibrahim.





When Wuraola discovered that her maid was pregnant for her husband she decided to abort the pregnancy through a community chemist.

However, trouble started when the victim started bleeding following an unsafe abortion procured by her madam Wuraola





According to Olaseinde, Wuraola Ibrahim brought the victim to my chemist alleging that her younger sister was pregnant and that she wanted the pregnancy to be removed. I didn’t know the victim was her maid or that it was her husband that was responsible for the pregnancy.”

Meanwhile, the suspect, Kazeem Ayamojuba, immediately fled the community after his wife procured an unsafe abortion through the chemist for the victim and she began to bleed profusely.





Confirming the arrest, Spokesperson Lagos state police Command CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu said the suspect is currently at large. However, two suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime. The case has been transferred to the Gender Unit of the Command on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, while the victim is receiving treatment in the hospital.”

According to an official of the Advocate for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network, “the suspect, Kazeem Ayamojuba has been involved in a similar case before now. But the problem is that the family of his victims are usually scared to seek justice as he is the OPC commander in the community.

