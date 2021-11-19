I'll Consider Your Request For Nnamdi Kanu's Release...Buhari Tells Visiting Igbo Leaders





President Muhammadu Buhari has hinted that he would consider the demand for the unconditional release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.





Buhari spoke when he hosted a group of Southeast leaders under the umbrella of Highly Respected Igbo Greats led by First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation Chief Mbazulike Amaechi at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





The President, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, however, pointed out that the demand is a rather difficult one, particularly because the matter is already before the courts.





He explained to his visitors that since Kanu is already standing trial, his intervention would be running contrary to the doctrine of separation of powers between the Executive and Judiciary.





“You’ve made an extremely difficult demand on me as leader of this country. The implication of your request is very serious.





” In the last six years, since I became President, nobody would say I have confronted or interfered in the work of the Judiciary.





“God has spared you, and given you a clear head at this age, with very sharp memory. A lot of people half your age are confused already. But the demand you made is heavy. I will consider it.





“I said the best thing was to subject him to the system. Let him make his case in court, instead of giving very negative impressions of the country from the outside. I feel it’s even a favour to give him that opportunity.”