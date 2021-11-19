I Watched Helplessly As My Brother Died...Aliko Dangote

Published:

The richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote, has expressed how pathetic it was for him to watch his brother die, while on a life support machine.

“It is a very tough time for us; it's been very trying, especially for myself.

“Having a brother like him; once you lose him it is really very painful. He died in front of me, our mother and all his children.

“The most painful thing is when you are told that your brother will be passing on in about an hour.

“And you stand by watching as the machine is going down until it stopped working.

“It was very tormenting,” Dangote stated.

He said these when the leader of the All Progress Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, paid him a condolence visit on Friday.

Tinubu was in Kano to condole with him on the death of his brother, the Vice Chairman of the Dangote Group of Company, Alhaji Sani Dangote.

“We have always known that when there is life there is death. We, as Muslims, don’t know who is next and it can be today, tomorrow or even now.

“That is why it is good to be good so that when you get there you can bid for whatever you were asked to do on earth.

“Your excellency, you are our host because you are the governor of all of us and we really thank you for taking almost the whole week struggling with the crowds, it's not easy.

“I thank you all for all your prayers and your support.

“This will actually help us to reduce the pain that we are going through,” Dangote added.

In his condolence message the APC leader, Tinubu stated that money cannot buy life and there is nothing anyone can do about it.

He called on the family to take heart and continue to pray for the repose of late Sani’s soul.

“We are here not to just commiserate or console you, we are here together to mourn our dear brother.

“Sani is not yours alone. He was a Lagosian and a great Nigerian and a friend and a brother to all of us here.

“I am not a preacher, but I know what it means to suddenly lose a close relation, especially a brother.

“What we have come to do is to join in prayers for you and the people of Kano state, for Nigeria and the entire family as a whole.

“May God give you the strength to bear the loss. It is a loss to all of us.

“May God grant you a longer life, keep you in good health, keep the family in good health, give you peace of mind and the ability to accept the decree of God Almighty.

“He is the giver and the taker and He can do anything at any given time he chooses.

“With your faith and your strong capacity, we believe you will come out of it and continue to do good in his name, in your name, in the family’s name and the entire people of the country,” Tinubu stated.

