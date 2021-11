Published:

A young and rising Disc Jockey, Michelle Abesin, who goes by the stage name, DJ Michelle has reportedly drowned at a Lagos beach.





Her sister, Stella confirmed the news on her social media page, saying, “My sister did not deserve this, I can't breathe. They all stood there and watched her drown. God where's my sister?? Where's her body?? 😭😭😭”









