Garba Shehu Rebuffs Reno Omokri's N28m Challenge To Spend 24 Hours In His Borno Village

A former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan Reno Omokri has challenged the Spokesman to President Muhammadu Buhari Garba Shehu to spend a weekend in his home town in Borno and recieve $50,000

This was based on the utterances of Garba Shehu that the security situation in the country has really improved under his Principal

This were the exchanges between the two

Spend A Weekend In Bama Without Security, I Will Pay You N28 Million - Reno Challenges Garba Shehu

Yesterday, Garba Shehu renewed his claim that “Buhari deserves credit for tackling insecurity”. I now renew my challenge to Garba. Spend a weekend alone, without security, in Bama, and I will pay him $50k.

Please comment and share, and tag him, so Garba can't deny seeing this. I am willing to pay the money into an escrow account TODAY or deposit the money with any objective and neutral Third Party of Garba Shehu's choice.





#GarbaShehuSecurityChallenge! ....... Reno wrote.





Garba Shehu Replies Omokri:

"My message to anyone who made money using Leah Sharibu's sad ordeal, and they are flaunting it remains unchanged: This is blood money. I don't need any of it. Period".------ Garba Shehu





