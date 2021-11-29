Yuletide: UBA Foundation To Feed 10,000 People At Xmas , Lights Up Garden

Published:

As part of its main tenets of giving back to its host communities across Africa and to give hope to the underprivileged, especially during the festive season, the United Bank for Africa, through its foundation is set to feed ten thousand people.





Through its annual Food Bank initiative, UBA Foundation, the CSR arm of the Africa’s global bank is set to distribute food, hygiene products and other gifts items to those who have less.





To mark the start of the festive period, a light-up ceremony was held at the UBA Foundation gardens in Lagos where the bank is headquartered.

The garden lights were activated by UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Kennedy Uzoka, who was joined by other key management staff and some customers of the bank.









Mr Uzoka, who is also the chairman of the UBA Foundation, emphasised that giving back was the main tenet of the UBA Foundation. According to him, the bank had over the years, engaged in various activities aimed at appreciating our host communities all around Africa and especially in countries where it operates. “And so for us, these lights symbolise hope for the future and all the goodness it will bring into people’s lives.”





“It is hard to believe that we have been in this pandemic for almost two years. People have lost friends and family members and businesses decimated by the effects of the pandemic. There has been a general feeling of hopelessness but our desire is to fill people’s lives with hope once again,” continued Mr Uzoka.





The UBA Foundation has been very active in combatting the spread of Covid -19 across Africa as the bank did not waste any time at the start of the pandemic, donating over $14 million to its communities across Africa to support the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.









This year, the Foundation will be feeding tens of thousands of people across Africa through its annual food bank initiative where food, hygiene products and other gifts items are handed over to those who have less, especially during the festive season.





The Lighting Ceremony, which observed all necessary Covid-19 protocols, was witnessed by members of staff and customers and featured Christmas carols by UBA’s CFC choir, as well as a guided tour around the beautiful UBA Foundation Garden at the Lagos Marina.





UBA Foundation, the CSR arm of the UBA Group, is committed to the socio-economic betterment of the communities in which the bank operates, focusing on development in the areas of Education, the Environment, Economic Empowerment and other Special Projects.

