Ailing Nollywood Actor Clem Ohameze Receives N8m Cash From Pastor ( Pictures)

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, founder and General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta State, gave Eight Millions naira to ailing Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze for medical treatment and also prayed for his speedy recovery.

Ohameze who has been down with an undisclosed illness has been bedridden and seeking financial support

But pictures posted online showed the actor who had acted in over 100 nollywood movies receiving the cash from the Pastor

CKN News has severally reported how so many Nigerian actors, actresses and even musicians have been dying in penury.

It could not be ascertained if the money will be enough for his treatment as he was heard begging sometime ago on social media for Nigerians to come to his aid



