Woman Beheaded In Abuja, Corpse Found In Uncompleted Building

Bwari community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was thrown into shock on Saturday after the body of an unidentified middle-aged woman was discovered beheaded inside an uncompleted building.

The gruesome discovery was reportedly made after residents noticed a foul odour emanating from the abandoned structure, prompting them to investigate.

They subsequently found the decomposing body and alerted other members of the community.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the victim was believed to have been killed about two days earlier, judging by the state of the body.

“The offensive smell coming from the building attracted the attention of people living nearby. When we entered the building, we found the woman’s body without her head,” the resident said.

Another resident alleged that evidence at the scene suggested the woman may have been overpowered before she was killed.

According to him, a blanket believed to have been used to transport the body and ropes found around it indicated that her hands and legs might have been tied.

“We could not identify the woman because her head was missing. There was rope around her body, and it appeared she struggled before she was killed,” he said.

The resident added that the body had swollen considerably, suggesting that the victim might have died several days earlier.

He also claimed that bruises observed on her hands and legs could indicate she resisted her attackers.

Describing the incident as horrifying, he expressed concern over the worsening security situation in the area.

“It was terrible. Insecurity is getting out of hand. We are worried about the safety of our families and children,” he said.

Another resident, Ibrahim Dogo, said bloodstains were visible inside one of the rooms of the uncompleted building where the body was found.

He also claimed that a blood-soaked blanket was recovered from the scene.

He speculated that the woman may have been lured to the building before being attacked, although this has not been confirmed by authorities.

Police officers from the Bwari Divisional Police Headquarters later evacuated the body from the scene.

A police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment publicly, said the division received a distress call from a resident on Saturday afternoon informing them of the discovery.

According to the officer, the body was taken to Bwari General Hospital, while investigations have commenced to establish the identity of the victim and circumstances surrounding her death.

Daily Trust



