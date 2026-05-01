Anglican Pastor Suspended In Anambra For Performing Fake Miracles

byCKN NEWS -
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Anglican Diocese On The Niger Suspends Popular Anglican Priest For Arranging Fake Miracles and Prophecies

The Anglican Bishop on the Niger, His Lordship Bishop Owen Nwokolo, Diocese has suspended a Priest, Revd Ifunanya Maduka (Revd Chaluoku Tv)  for 6 months over allegations of given false prophecies, paying people for false testimonies and arranging fake miracle with signs and wonders.



Until his suspension, Revd Chaluoku was the vicar of St Paul's Anglican Church Nteje where he also runs his prayer and prophetic ministry.

The accused priest has been given 4 days to hand over church properties and vacate the church premises.



CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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