Anglican Pastor Suspended In Anambra For Performing Fake Miracles

Anglican Diocese On The Niger Suspends Popular Anglican Priest For Arranging Fake Miracles and Prophecies

The Anglican Bishop on the Niger, His Lordship Bishop Owen Nwokolo, Diocese has suspended a Priest, Revd Ifunanya Maduka (Revd Chaluoku Tv) for 6 months over allegations of given false prophecies, paying people for false testimonies and arranging fake miracle with signs and wonders.





Until his suspension, Revd Chaluoku was the vicar of St Paul's Anglican Church Nteje where he also runs his prayer and prophetic ministry.

The accused priest has been given 4 days to hand over church properties and vacate the church premises.







