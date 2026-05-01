Woman Arrested In Lagos For Threatening Teenage Daughter With Knife

Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency has confirmed the arrest and prosecution of a woman accused of assaulting her 15-year-old daughter in the Ipaja area of Lagos.

The development follows public outrage over a viral video that surfaced on Wednesday, showing the alleged incident at a residence on Tashoro Street near Ipaja.

In the footage, the woman was seen restraining the teenager while holding a knife after reportedly beating her within a residential compound, sparking widespread concern online.

Providing an update via its official X handle on Thursday, the agency said the case was brought to its attention through the viral clip, prompting an immediate response in line with established child protection protocols.

According to the statement, the victim was promptly rescued by the Child Protection Unit of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development and has since been placed in a shelter, where she is receiving care and psychosocial support.

The agency added that the suspect was apprehended by operatives of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps and subsequently handed over to the police at Ipaja Division.

“The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency was alerted to a distressing viral video depicting the alleged assault of a 15-year-old girl by her biological mother in the Ipaja area of Lagos State on Wednesday, 29th April 2026. The Agency immediately activated the State’s response protocol upon receipt of the report.

“The survivor was swiftly rescued by the Child Protection Unit of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development and has been placed in a shelter, where she is currently receiving appropriate care and support services.”

The case was later transferred to the Family Support Unit of the Ipaja Division of the Lagos State Police Command for further investigation.

LSDVA disclosed that the matter was subsequently filed before Court 23 of the Samuel Ilori Magistrate Court in Ogba, where the suspect was arraigned on Thursday.

Following the court proceedings, the defendant was remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Following diligent investigation, the case was charged to court on my Thursday, 30th April 2026, and heard at Court 23, Samuel Ilori Magistrate Court, Ogba, Lagos, even as the defendant has been remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending the outcome of the Director of Public Prosecutions’ advice.

“We commend the swift collaboration of concerned Lagosians and mandated reporters in ensuring the safety of the survivor and the progression of the case through due legal process.”

The agency praised members of the public who reported the incident, noting that their prompt action played a vital role in ensuring the child’s safety and advancing the legal process.

It reiterated the Lagos State Government’s zero-tolerance in policy on child abuse and assured that all offenders would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Residents were also encouraged to continue reporting cases of domestic and sexual violence through designated helplines and official channels.



