17 Years Old Strangulated By Friends In Lagos

Tragedy struck in Lagos after 17-year-old Thompson Adams Omokafe was kidnapped and killed by two suspects identified as his friends

They are Elijah Emmanuel, 23, and Tony Ogenata, 21.

The suspects reportedly lured the teenager to an apartment in Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki, where he was strangled before his body was dumped in a canal.





They were later arrested in Ikorodu after reportedly demanding ransom from the victim’s family.

The heartbreaking incident has sparked calls for justice and greater awareness on youth-related crimes.

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MC Totori wrote …

“From Exam Hall to Death Trap: How a Teen Was Brutally Betrayed and Killed in Lagos

A 17-year-old boy, Thompson Adams Omokafe, was reportedly abducted and killed shortly after finishing his 2026 UTME in Lagos.

What should have been a moment of relief turned into horror when he was allegedly lured by two former schoolmates, Elijah Emmanuel (23) and Tony Ogenata (21).

The suspects reportedly kidnapped him and demanded a ransom of ₦150 million from his family, but later collected about ₦200,000.

Shockingly, even after receiving the money, they allegedly strangled him to death because he could identify them.

His lifeless body was said to have been stuffed into a bag and dumped in a canal in Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki.

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of both suspects.

A chilling case of betrayal, greed, and the deadly consequences of the get-rich-quick mentality”.