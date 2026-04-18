Police Arrest 23 Suspected Cultists , Sieze Firearms In Lagos





In the unwavering commitment of CP Tijani Fatai, psc, mnips, in eradicating cultism and violent crimes in the State, the Lagos State Police Command has recorded significant breakthroughs through coordinated and simultaneous operations targeting cultism and illegal arms proliferation across Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Okoko, Ilasan, Ogba, and Iju areas of the State. The operations resulted in the arrest of twenty-three (23) suspected cultists, recovery of five (5) firearms and other incriminating exhibits.

During the operation in Ikorodu, four suspects were arrested following credible intelligence linking them to cult-related activities. Preliminary findings indicate links to the Buccaneers Confraternity (Sea Lords).

In Lagos Island, nine (9) suspected cultists were arrested during a raid on a criminal hideout. In Ilasan, five (5) suspects in connection with a cult-related killing of one Emmanuel Obioson were arrested. In Okoko, one suspect with ties to the Eiye Confraternity was intercepted in possession of a firearm.

Similarly, in Ogba and Iju areas, the operations led to the arrest of four (4) suspects involved in illegal cult gatherings, assault, and other related violent crimes. Weapons used in the attacks were recovered, and victims are currently receiving medical attention.

The suspects are: Shina Wale ‘m’ 36yrs, Kehinde Kareem ‘m’ 18yrs, Mohammed Aileru ‘m’ 18yrs, Bada Mujeeb ‘m’ 18yrs, Salam Kosoko ‘m’ 30yrs, Yusuf Anjorin ‘m’ 19yrs, Quadri Abubakar ‘m’ 21yrs, Lateef Salako ‘m’ 18yrs, Fawaz Bello ‘m’ 30yrs, Oyesola Olalekan ‘m’ age 36yrs, Ubaka Justice ‘m’ age 36yrs, Emmanuel Obekpa ‘m’ age 36yrs, Sodiq Ademola ‘m’ age 36yrs, Balogun Taofeek ‘m’ 33yrs, Azeez Owolabi ‘m’ age 28yrs, Meshack Obini ‘m’ age 24yrs, Fabulous John ‘m’ age 25yrs, Promise Israel ‘m’ age 28yrs, Bright Aniedi ‘m’ age 27yrs, Familola Fikayo David ‘m’ age 24yrs, Akeem Olamilekan ‘m’ aka Magali age 43yrs, Muiz Oyedele ‘m’ age 20yrs, Hamzat Sadiq ‘n’ age 19yrs

The exhibits include: Five (5) locally made pistols, one (1) toy pistol, fifteen (15) live cartridges, three (3) expended cartridges, one (1) Police camouflage face cap, one (1) Army camouflage face cap, one (1) jack knife with the pouch.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, reiterates the Command’s unwavering commitment to eradicating cultism and violent crimes. He urges members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to support the Police with timely and credible information through the Command emergency lines: 07061019374, 08065154338, 08063299264, 08039344870, and 09168630929.