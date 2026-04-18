Over 1000 Victims Kidnapped In Nigeria In First Quarter Of 2026 ( Punch Report)

Many families of kidnap victims are living in despair as their relatives, predominantly women and children, continue to languish in various terrorist dens after being held hostage for several weeks or months.

From the forests of Kwara State to the insurgency-ravaged communities of Borno and the volatile hinterlands of Niger and Southern Kaduna, no fewer than 1,000 victims reportedly abducted in coordinated attacks in the first quarter of 2026 remain in captivity.

Findings showed that, unlike previous patterns where abductors quickly established contact to demand ransom, families now face an agonising silence; no calls, no negotiations, no proof of life.

Silence more painful than ransom

In Woro community, Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, the abduction of 176 residents in early February remains one of the largest mass kidnappings recorded in recent times.





More than 50 days later, families say they have yet to hear from the abductors, although the victims, who were women and children, were paraded by their captors in a five minutes, 41 seconds viral video.

Speaking on the matter, Abubakar Umar, a relative of multiple victims, described the situation as a psychological torment.

“We are not sleeping. Every day, we wake up with fear. At least if they call, we will know they are alive. But now, nothing. No calls, no messages, nothing. It is as if they vanished,” he said, while his voice trembled as he spoke about the most vulnerable among the captives.

“There are pregnant women there. There are children. Even strong men cannot survive a long time in the bush without food, water or medicine. What about them? Sometimes, we fear the worst but we cannot even confirm it,” Umar further lamented.

Another resident, Ajike Ajiboye, who has two relatives among the abducted, said that the lack of communication plunged them into emotional torture.

“We now pray for the kidnappers to call us. Imagine that. We are begging God that criminals should contact us. Because at least that will give us hope that our people are alive.

“This kind of waiting is worse than mourning. When someone dies, you cry and bury them. But here, you don’t know whether to cry or keep hoping,” she said.





The fear is particularly intense for vulnerable victims, including pregnant women, children, and the elderly.





A community leader, Shehu Abubakar, echoed the concern, saying chances of survival were diminishing with each passing day.





“If they are in the bush without food or medicine, survival becomes very difficult. These are the questions troubling us every day.





“Our hearts are heavy every day. We don’t know whether our people are alive or dead. This uncertainty is killing us slowly,” he said.





In contrast, the situation in Omugo community has followed a more familiar pattern, with abductors reportedly demanding N500m for the release of eight church members.





The President of the Omugo Development Union, Thompson Oladimeji, described the situation as devastating.





“Our hearts are heavy. Families are in anguish, the community is traumatised, and fear now defines our daily lives,” he said.





He urged the Federal and Kwara State governments, as well as security agencies, to intensify rescue operations and increase security presence across vulnerable areas.





“We need a clear and sustainable plan to prevent a recurrence of such incidents in Omugo and neighbouring communities,” he added.





Across both communities, frustration is mounting over what residents describe as the government’s slow and largely silent response.





We feel abandoned – Victims’ families





Families of the Woro victims say the absence of updates has left them feeling abandoned.





“The government is behaving as if it cannot see what we are going through; we feel abandoned,” Ajiboye lamented.





A coalition of 31 civil society organisations also raised the alarm over the prolonged captivity of the Woro victims, describing it as a serious failure of the state to protect its citizens.





“We want to specifically draw attention to the despicable circumstances under which 176 innocent citizens were held and paraded by their abductors. A situation where poorly fed and barely clothed children are exposed to harsh weather conditions is grossly condemnable,” the group said in a statement.





The coalition called for immediate rescue operations, prosecution of those responsible, and the establishment of permanent security presence in vulnerable communities.





The Kwara State Police Command said efforts were ongoing to secure the release of the victims and tackle kidnapping across the state.





300 missing in Borno





In Borno State, the story is similar, as more than 300 residents abducted from Ngoshe in Gwoza LGA during a March 4 attack by suspected terrorists remain unaccounted for.





While a few women have returned in trickles, most victims including children are still missing.





A resident, simply known as Yahaya, said that families were living in uncertainty, adding that the few returnees among the kidnapped victims came back without their mobile phones.





“Some of the kidnapped women have returned. I’m not sure if they paid a ransom or not. However, one thing must be noted: they did not return with their mobile phones.





“We have seen them return one by one. Some returned to Pulka, some took refuge in Gwoza. I am aware that two of the women are currently in Gwoza.





“Some women came back empty-handed. No phones, no explanation, nothing. Others are still there. We don’t know who is alive, who is dead,” he said.





Another relative, who asked not to be named, said the lack of communication had pushed families into helplessness.





“We have no information. No calls, no contact. We only pray. That is all we can do now; pray and wait,” he said quietly.





The Special Adviser on Security Affairs to the Borno State Governor, General Abdullahi Ishaq (rtd), confirmed that there was no contact with the terrorist group yet.





When asked about the official figure of the abducted persons, he said he could not comment because he had less information relating to the incident.





When contacted, the Borno State Police Command’s spokesman, Nahum Daso, told one of our correspondents that he had no update on the number of people still held in captivity.





Captivity stretching to a year





In Niger State, the crisis has taken an even more prolonged dimension.





There have been many terrorists’ attacks and abductions particularly in Mariga, Munya and Shiroro LGAs in which the fate of captives is in the balance.





The latest incident occurred on Easter Sunday in three communities in Shiroro LGA.





Sources put the figure of abducted persons at over 40, including women and children.





A worker at the council, who gave his name as Mustapha, said the bandits singled out communities in Shiroro for the operation.





“They stormed the LGA before Easter; they came again during Easter and they have returned twice. Since then, they have abducted more than 40 people. It is either the security agents do not exist or they have surrendered to the terrorists’ superior firepower.





“Residents are all fleeing to neighbouring communities. They took away my neighbour’s two children and have not made any contact with the family,” Mustapha said.





It was gathered that some families that managed to make part payment for the release of their loved ones were still denied their freedom, as the terrorists insisted on full payment.





It was further learnt that some of these captives had spent over one year in the kidnappers’ dens and had lost sense of time as their relatives and loved ones had ceased making efforts to help them regain their freedom.





Our correspondent learnt that some of the captives died and were buried in unmarked graves without their relatives knowing about their deaths.





A former Chairman of the Niger State Universal Basic Education, Mohammed Niworu, and the Niger State INEC Commissioner, Ahmed, were abducted in September 2025.





They were abducted in Borgu LGA along with 30 others while travelling in three separate vehicles.





A family member of the SUBEB chairman, Sofiyat, said the government abandoned them in their most trying times.





“I am short of words. I can’t believe that my brother is in the hands of the terrorists. We don’t even know whether he is still alive or dead.





“If he is dead, at least we deserve to see his corpse, but if he is still alive, the government should come to our aid and ensure his freedom. I can’t even imagine that it has been 10 months since he was abducted,” she said.





“Since that kidnap, we have not stopped praying to Allah to free him. We have also made several efforts to get the state government to intervene. Everything has been futile.





“The kidnappers were initially contacting us but they stopped after they received some money from us. They want us to pay the ransom in full. Where can we get such money?





“The whole thing is weighing me down. The federal and state governments must get involved if they actually value the lives of their employees. Joy and laughter have since left our family. We are now a shadow of ourselves, God please intervene,” Sofiyat cried





A security analyst, Ahmed Sani, lamented the incident.





“For almost 10 months they have remained in captivity. The family of the SUBEB chairman managed to raise N40m for his freedom but the terrorists insisted that unless the full payment of over N100m was paid, they would not free him.





“The state and federal governments did not make any efforts for their freedom, being employees of the governments or so it seems. Ever since, they have remained in the captivity of the terrorists. Their families are not sure whether they are alive or dead,” he said.





A security source in the state put the figure of those in captivity in the state at over 250, most of them travellers.





The spokesman for the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the attacks across the state, but did not confirm the number of abducted persons.





He, however, disclosed that security operatives were on the trail of the terrorists.





S’Kaduna: Families left without direction





Across several affected communities in Southern Kaduna, families say the silence of abductors marks a troubling shift from previous patterns, where kidnappers typically made contact within days to demand ransom.





Findings by Saturday PUNCH indicate that in the first quarter of 2026 alone, hundreds of residents, mostly women and children, were abducted in coordinated attacks on rural settlements.





Many remain unaccounted for amid what observers describe as a growing trend of “silent captivity.”





A resident of Ungwan Tama in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State, Daniel Samaila, told one of our correspondents that nine persons were kidnapped on January 20, 2026, including five members of his family.





He identified the victims as Patricia Zacharia, Evelyn Zacharia, Ruth Zacharia, Patience Istifanus, Jessica Istifanus, Gloria Joel, Blessing Daniel, and Jovita Joel.





According to him, the experience of having loved ones held in captivity under harsh conditions is devastating.





“The bandits are demanding N10m as ransom. We cannot raise that kind of money, even though we have been communicating with them.





“Sometimes, when they allow us to speak with them, they control what they say. They make it look like we abandoned them. It is painful because we are doing everything we can,” he said.





Samaila also recounted previous attacks on his family, noting that violence had become a recurring ordeal.





“Two years ago, a man was attacked in our community. Later, his family members were kidnapped on the farm, and his younger brother was killed,” he said.





A father whose wife and two children were abducted said, “Before, they would call in two or three days. Now, they do nothing. Not even a single call. We don’t know if they are eating, if they are sick, if they are alive. If they ask for money, we will sell everything. But now, what do we do? Who do we talk to?”





Another man, Jude Sadauki, whose three sisters were kidnapped alongside a cleric, said the financial burden had crippled his family.





“We have already sent money for a motorcycle. We are still struggling. But even that one, we don’t know if it will lead to their release,” he said.





In Kauru LGA, another victim’s relative, Jude Sadauki, from Karku community, said the abduction of his three younger sisters alongside a reverend father in February had left the family economically crippled.





According to him, the abductors demanded N8.5m and a brand-new motorcycle for his sisters’ release.





He said, “We have managed to send N2.3m for the motorcycle, but we are still struggling. We are deeply worried about their condition.”





Sadauki added that the ransom demanded for the cleric was far higher.





“For the reverend father, they are demanding N25m. It is completely beyond our reach,” he said.





Similarly, Mr Obadiah Dan Kaura from the Fadan Ruma community told Saturday PUNCH that his brother, Rev. Fr. Joel Nathaniel, who was abducted on February 7, was still in captivity.





“The terrorists initially demanded N50m and six brand-new motorcycles for his release.





“We have been pleading with them, but we can only raise about N8.5m. The family is already stretched beyond its limits.





“Since his abduction, our parents have been completely devastated. They hardly speak to anyone; they are always praying and crying over the condition of their son,” he said.





In communities where abductors have gone completely silent, the emotional toll is even more severe.





“We don’t even know if they are alive. Before, they would call and demand money. Now, they do no such thing. It is as if they vanished into thin air.





“If they ask for ransom, we will find a way to sell what we have. But now, we are just waiting every day, not knowing what to do,” said a distraught Shuaibu Danladi, whose wife and two children were abducted during a night raid.





A security analyst, Musa Abdulwaheed, told said that when kidnappers refuse to communicate with victims’ families, it makes rescue operations difficult.





“It removes negotiation options. It makes rescue operations more difficult and riskier,” he said.





597 people kidnapped





Zamfara State has experienced a high volume of kidnappings, with hundreds of residents abducted in several mass incidents, particularly targeting rural communities.





Findings show that a total number of 597 people have so far been abducted in the state from January to April this year





On January 4, 2026, approximately 150 people were kidnapped during violent attacks in Tsafe town.





From January 15 to 18, there were attacks in Kaura Namoda and Tsafe LGAs, which resulted in massive displacement, with hundreds reported abducted or missing.





From January 28, at least 20-26 persons were abducted from Dausayi and other communities in Talata Mafara LGA.





By the end of January, reports indicated over 150 villagers were being held captive by bandits in forests.





On April 2, 2026, more than 150 people, mostly women and children, were abducted during a raid on Kurfa Danya and Kurfan Magaji villages in the Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state.





Findings by Saturday PUNCH reveal that most of the abducted persons are still being held or even killed by the bandits despite the payment of ransom.





A father of one of the victims, Alhaji Samaila, said his daughter was abducted some weeks ago, but the bandits had yet to reach out to him.





“My daughter was abducted by the bandits three weeks ago and till now, they have not called me.”





An indigene of Damba area in Gusau town, Mohammed Ilyasu, said his elder brother, Sani Ilyasu, was abducted last week and the bandits called him once, adding that since then, he had not heard from them again.





He said, “When they abducted my elder brother, they allowed him to call me and told me that he was in a good condition. But since then, they did not call me again and I tried to call them but the phone number is not reachable.”





Speaking on the phone, the spokesperson for the Zamfara State Police Command, Yazid Abubakar, said the police command was aware of the incident.





Abubakar promised that frantic efforts were currently being made by the police command to dismantle the bandits’ camps in the state with a view to rescuing the kidnapped victims.





Children, families bear the deepest scars





Beyond those in captivity, the impact on families left behind is devastating.





Children are dropping out of school, and women have become sole providers. Entire households are collapsing under emotional and financial strain.





In many communities, relatives and neighbours now care for abandoned children.





A community leader in Kaduna State, Mallam Sulyman, said, “We now have children growing up without parents, not because they died, but because they are missing. That kind of trauma is deep.





“Even when they return, they are not the same. Some cannot talk. Some cannot sleep. The damage does not end with captivity,” he said.





We’ve converted victims to Islam – Terrorist





Meanwhile, in a viral video where a group of terrorists displayed 176 victims kidnapped in Woro, Kwara State, the hoodlums said they had converted their victims to Islam.





The voice in the video said in Hausa, “We are responsible for the abduction of the people in Woro and we converted them to Islam. We believe that they understand the religion. We taught them Islam and we are sure they now understand the religion. They now know the pillars of Islam.”





In the video, the terrorist asked the victims how many pillars of Islam there were, and they chorused, ‘five’.





Subsequently, one of the female victims spoke in Hausa.





She said, “This is the last opportunity we have to talk to our people. We have small children, pregnant women, and people with diabetes. We need urgent assistance. They are not beating us. They feed us properly. However, we need assistance.”

Punch Newspaper