Israel - Iran War :Emirates Resume Lagos Dubai Flight After Initial Suspension





Amid rising tensions in the Middle East following military exchanges between Israel and Iran, Middle East carrier Emirates has announced the resumption of its Dubai-Lagos-Dubai flight operations.

The airline confirmed that it would operate its services between Dubai and Lagos on Friday, March 6, 2026, after suspending flights last week due to widespread airspace disruptions triggered by the escalating conflict in the region.

Sources familiar with the airline’s operations said that Emirates is commencing the operations mainly to bring back stranded Nigerians in the UAE to their home country.

Several Middle Eastern carriers had halted operations after multiple countries shut their airspace following coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian targets.

The US President, Donald Trump, described the attacks as a major combat operation, a development that forced global airlines to reroute flights that typically pass through the Middle East corridor.

The disruptions significantly affected long-haul routes connecting Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America, with airlines scrambling to adjust schedules amid safety concerns.

The ongoing conflict has forced airlines worldwide to avoid certain airspace corridors after missiles were launched from Israel toward Iran, followed by retaliatory strikes by Iranian forces.

As a result, airlines have been forced to cancel or reroute numerous services, including flights linking India, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

After initially suspending operations, Emirates said it was closely monitoring developments and maintaining communication with relevant aviation authorities to determine when it would be safe to resume services.

The airline had also advised passengers to regularly check its travel updates and flight status pages before heading to the airport.

However, in a message sent to its trade partners in Nigeria, the Gulf carrier confirmed the return of its Lagos operations. “We will be operating the Dubai–Lagos–Dubai flight (EK783 & EK784) on 6th March 2026,” the airline stated.

Emirates noted that the resumption offers passengers an opportunity to continue their travel plans after days of uncertainty caused by the crisis.

According to the airline, travellers are encouraged to take advantage of the available flights quickly, as demand for seats is expected to surge. “The flight resumption presents a unique opportunity for customers to travel,” the airline said.

It added, “Emirates continues to monitor the situation, and we will develop our operational schedule accordingly. The latest flight updates will be published on our website.”



