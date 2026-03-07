In Our 40 Years Of Marriage, We've Never Raised Voice At Each Other..Remi Tinubu

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, said Thursday evening that her relationship with anyone who doesn’t know God does not last long.

The First Lady also said that in almost 40 years of marriage to a Muslim, President Bola Tinubu, she could not remember when either of them raised voices at each other.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu stated this when she hosted an Interfaith Breaking of Fast (Iftar and Lent) at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The breaking of the fast was attended by adherents of the country’s two major religious groups—Christians and Muslims—as well as wives of state governors.

She emphasized the need for various religious groups to live together and the role of women as role models in the upbringing of the younger generation.

Speaking to women leaders amid the overlapping Ramadan and Lenten observances, she highlighted personal coexistence as a counter to insecurity and division, urging service with “excellence, compassion, and integrity.”

Senator Oluremi Tinubu drew from her nearly four-decade interfaith marriage to President Bola Tinubu to preach religious harmony.

She highlighted personal peaceful coexistence as a counter to insecurity and division, urging service with “excellence, compassion, and integrity.”

“Today, like I said, is indeed a great day. It is a day that God only made for us to gather together, and for women, first, from different backgrounds. Since the Ramadan fast was announced, and the Lenten season began together, it was like God was speaking to us as a nation

“Recently, we know a lot of things have been going on and people are trying to target towards our religious beliefs… And we Nigerians, we know that most of the time that is not the case. Some of us are married to men of different faith, and we lived together among us for many years. Me, almost 40 years.

“And I can tell you, I cannot remember when both of us raised our voices at each other. Maybe not more than twice in the 40 years, I can tell you that. So we’ve been quite mature and respectful about that. And I believe that’s the best way to live together”.

She addressed rising tensions in the country and their religious colouration: “Recently, we know a lot of things have been going on, and people are trying to target our religious beliefs. And we Nigerians know that most of the time, that is not the case.

“Some of us are married to people of different faiths, and we have lived together peacefully for many years. For me, almost 40 years.”

She urged Nigerians to drop the “entitlement” mentality, saying: “We as Christians have a form of entitlement. Because we have Christ, we feel our grace is sufficient… But you cannot live without having a fear of God.

“The Bible says, the fear of God is the beginning of wisdom. I will deal with anybody in the country with the fear of God.”

She advised women to mentor the young ones and pass on real intelligence to the next generation.

“We all have a lot of work to do, especially for the young people. You have to mentor them… The old school is still modern… So we have the real intelligence to pass on to the next generation.”

Director at National Open University of Nigeria, Prof. Ganiyat Adejoke Adesina-Uthman, tackled the “crisis of trust” in public office.

Speaking on the topic “Serving with excellence, compassion, and integrity in public life,” she stressed that integrity is non-negotiable.

The event was attended by Former First Lady of Nigeria Dame Patience Jonathan, Wife of the Vice President Hajia Nana Shettima, Wife of Former Vice President Hajia Namadi Sambo, Wife of Senate President, Mrs Ekaette Akpabio, Mrs Fatima Tajudeen Abass, female National Assembly members, female judges, female ministers among very many others.







