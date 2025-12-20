UK Extends Nigerian Officers’ Visas To Avert Prison Collapse

The United Kingdom Government has granted emergency visa extensions to hundreds of foreign prison staff, the majority of whom were Nigerians at risk of deportation since changes were made to UK visa rules in July this year.

The British Broadcasting Corporation reported on Friday that the move followed warnings that several prisons were facing an acute staffing crisis.

According to the BBC, the exemption applies only to applicants already in the UK and will run until the end of 2026, with a reduced salary threshold of £33,400 remaining in place until December 31, 2027.

Under recent visa rule changes, the British government raised the skilled worker visa threshold to £41,700 annually, above the average starting salary for new prison officers, which stands at about £33,000 outside London.

The BBC reported that the Prison Officers Association had warned that the new threshold could cost jails more than 2,500 overseas recruits, describing the potential impact as “catastrophic” for prison stability.

The union, while welcoming the exemption, called it a victory for “common sense.” Its General Secretary, Steve Gillan, was quoted as saying, “It might not be perfect, but it will mean the prison service can hopefully remain stable.”

The association’s national chairman, Mark Fairhurst, added, “Our members can now go about their daily lives without the threat of removal from the country.”

According to the BBC, The Times reported that Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood initially opposed the exemption, arguing that priority should be given to recruiting British citizens.

The British media company said earlier in the week that Justice Secretary David Lammy had told MPs he was in discussions with Mahmood over the issue, stressing that while he wanted more local recruitment, meeting demand for prison places was the immediate priority.

A Home Office source told the BBC that prisons were being treated differently because of their importance to public safety and national security, adding that Mahmood wanted the exemption to be temporary.

A Ministry of Justice source said the prison system was under strain and that the exemption would provide “breathing space” to put in place a programme for recruiting more UK-based officers.

A government spokesperson said, “Net migration has already fallen by more than two-thirds under this government. However, public safety is the first duty of any government, and we must ensure prisons continue to operate safely with the right level of experienced staff.”

According to the BBC, prisons have been allowed to sponsor visa applications for overseas recruits since 2023 due to a shortage of British applicants.

The British media reported that more than 700 Nigerians were recruited to UK prisons last year, accounting for 29 per cent of applicants and 12 per cent of staff hired in England and Wales, making Nigerians the most common nationality after Britons to apply for or secure prison jobs in 2024. Ghanaians followed, with about 140 job offers.







