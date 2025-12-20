Ini Edo's Controversial " Dirty Christmas "...CAN , NFVCB React

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has officially expressed deep concern over the title of Ini Edo’s new movie, “A Very Dirty Christmas,” labeling it “offensive and disrespectful” to the Christian faith.

In a formal statement signed by President Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the association argued that Christmas is a sacred season representing purity and redemption, and linking it to the word “dirty” diminishes its spiritual significance for millions of believers.

Beyond the title itself, CAN is questioning the NFVCB on how such a name passed through regulatory channels for public exhibition.

While the association maintains that it respects creative freedom, it insists that such freedom must be exercised with responsibility and sensitivity to religious beliefs.

They are now calling on the producers and Ini Edo to reconsider the title, issue a public apology, and treat sacred seasons with the dignity they deserve.

PRESS STATEMENT FROM THE NATIONAL FILM AND VIDEO CENSORS BOARD (NFVCB)

NFVCB REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RELIGIOUS SENSITIVITY, DIALOGUE AND RESPONSIBLE FILM REGULATION

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has taken note of the concerns expressed by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other members of the public in the media regarding the film titled A Very Dirty Christmas.

Although the NFVCB has not received any formal communication from CAN, it wishes to sincerely acknowledge these concerns and to reassure the Christian community and the general public that the NFVCB holds religious sensitivity, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence as core considerations in the discharge of its statutory responsibilities. Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity, and the Board is mindful of the importance of ensuring that films exhibited in the country do not undermine religious harmony or offend deeply held beliefs.

The NFVCB clarifies that the film was approved and classified after undergoing the established censorship and classification process, during which the Film Censorship Committee examined the work within its narrative and thematic context. The approval of the title was not intended to disparage or trivialize the Christian faith or the significance of Christmas, but was considered as part of a fictional and creative expression.

However, the Board recognizes that public perception and reception are critical elements of effective regulation. In light of the concerns raised by CAN, and in the spirit of responsiveness and dialogue, the NFVCB has formally engaged the producers of the film and requested a modification of the title in order to avoid interpretations that may be considered offensive to Christian sensibilities and to prevent any unnecessary religious tension.

The Board further assures the public that it remains guided by the provisions of the National Film and Video Censors Board Act, including Section 39(1), which empowers the Film Censorship Committee to order the withdrawal of a film from exhibition for further review where such action is considered necessary in the interest of the public.

The NFVCB remains open to continued engagement with CAN, faith-based organizations, industry stakeholders and the general public, and will always take appropriate steps to ensure that films exhibited in Nigeria promote understanding, respect for religious diversity and national unity, while also supporting responsible creativity and artistic expression.

The Board appreciates the patience, understanding and cooperation of all stakeholders as it works to uphold its mandate in the overall interest of the Nigerian public

