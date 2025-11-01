Army Arrest 7 Cultists , Robbers In Benue

Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS), have recorded another operational success following a precision raid on a suspected cultist hideout in the North Bank general area of Makurdi, Benue State. The operation was carried out on 30 October 2025 as part of ongoing efforts to curb criminality and restore peace within the state capital and its environs.

During the operation, troops apprehended seven (7) suspected cultists believed to be involved in various criminal activities, including armed robbery, drug abuse, and cult-related violence. Items recovered from the hideout include two (2) locally fabricated pistols, one (1) laptop, one (1) cartridge, one (1) round of 7.62mm ammunition, one (1) empty 7.62mm shell casing, one (1) dagger, and several bags containing charms and other incriminating materials.

All suspects are currently in custody for further investigation and possible prosecution through the appropriate law enforcement agencies.

The Force Commander, Operation WHIRL STROKE, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their professionalism, vigilance, and resilience in executing the operation successfully. He urged them to sustain the momentum in the ongoing fight against criminal elements threatening the peace of the region.

General Gara further appealed to youths, especially students in tertiary institutions, to shun cultism, drug abuse, and other forms of criminal behaviour. He emphasized the importance of embracing the virtues of discipline, patriotism, and to uphold the rule of law in resolving conflicts.

He also reiterated the commitment of Operation WHIRL STROKE to maintaining peace and security across its Joint Operations Area.







