Nigeria's Oba Femi Makes WWE History, Defeats Brock Lesnar In Hell In A Cell At SummerSlam

Nigerian-born WWE superstar Oba Femi made history after defeating Brock Lesnar in a brutal Hell in a Cell match at WWE SummerSlam 2026, becoming the first wrestler to beat Lesnar inside the steel structure.

The hard-hitting contest saw both men exchange devastating moves before Femi sealed the win with his signature Fall From Grace finisher. After the match, Lesnar raised Femi's hand and acknowledged him as "the future of WWE," a symbolic passing of the torch from one of the company's biggest stars.

The historic victory further cements Oba Femi's rapid rise in WWE and strengthens his status as one of the promotion's top emerging stars. Fans and wrestling legends have praised the performance, describing it as a defining moment in the Nigerian wrestler's career.



