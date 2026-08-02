Fire Guts Federal Mortgage Bank Headquarters In Abuja

A fire on Saturday engulfed the headquarters of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria in Abuja.

The blaze reportedly started on the fourth floor of the building, located opposite the Central Bank of Nigeria headquarters, and spread across the upper section of the structure.

A Facebook user, Praises Chukwu, who shared photos of the incident, wrote, “Mortgage Bank of Abuja, opposite CBN, currently on fire. The fire service team are putting up their best to take it out, but the fire seems to be spreading across the top floor of the building.”

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire had not been determined, while there was no immediate information on possible casualties or the extent of the damage.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.







