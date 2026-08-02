Fire Guts Federal Mortgage Bank Headquarters In Abuja

byCKN NEWS -
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A fire on Saturday engulfed the headquarters of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria in Abuja.

The blaze reportedly started on the fourth floor of the building, located opposite the Central Bank of Nigeria headquarters, and spread across the upper section of the structure.

A Facebook user, Praises Chukwu, who shared photos of the incident, wrote, “Mortgage Bank of Abuja, opposite CBN, currently on fire. The fire service team are putting up their best to take it out, but the fire seems to be spreading across the top floor of the building.”

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire had not been determined, while there was no immediate information on possible casualties or the extent of the damage.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.



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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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