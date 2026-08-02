Imo Community Disowns Car Thief





A man who was arrested by local vigilantees in a viral video circulating on social media for stealing a car in Anambra State has been disowned by his community

Here is a statement issued by his community

Car Theft Is a Crime, Not a Community Identity

A case involving Chief Chimezie Eze, Okpata ozuoha of Abukwa- Umuobom Ancient Kingdom*

The recent arrest of a man from Umuobom for alleged car theft has set the entire community talking. Videos are circulating, comments are flying, and in the heat of anger, many people are quick to tag the whole of Umuobom with the act of one individual.

Let this be stated clearly: *car stealing is a crime. It is wrong, it is sinful, and it deserves condemnation.* There is no culture, no hometown, and no hardship that justifies taking what does not belong to you. When someone steals a car, they don’t just take metal and engine. They take someone’s livelihood, someone’s peace of mind, and sometimes they put lives in danger.

As a community, Umuobom dissociates herself from this criminal act. The behavior of one man does not define the values, name, or integrity of thousands of hardworking Umuobom sons and daughters at home and in the diaspora. In every town, in every family, there are people who make bad choices. That one person’s cup got full and the law caught up with him. It does not mean the entire calabash is bad.

This incident should also be a warning to all of us, especially the young people. *Be careful with how you chase money.* Desperation makes people cut corners. The pressure to "blow," to show wealth, to catch up with peers is real. But money gotten through theft, fraud, or blood never brings rest. It comes with fear, shame, and an expiry date. The fast money that looks sweet today will turn bitter tomorrow.

We must also be honest with ourselves: this case that was exposed is not the only evil happening in our society. *There are worse cases that are hidden* — bigger thefts, more damaging frauds, acts that destroy families and communities — done by people who have not been caught yet. The fact that someone has not been nabbed does not mean they are innocent. It only means their time has not come.

For everyone walking that path, remember: *the cup of every person will one day be full.* No one runs forever. What is done in secret will come to light. Today it is this man, tomorrow it could be another. The law, conscience, and God all keep records.

To Umuobom people: let us not defend crime because of tribe. Let us condemn it, and also support values of hard work, dignity, and integrity that our fathers taught us.

To everyone else: judge the act, not the entire community.

And to anyone considering a shortcut: choose labor over loot. Choose patience over prison.

A good name is better than stolen riches.

*Nze Dr Modesty Vitus Ezenwa, Duru Ugwo Ejinna, Oderiri Ntueke, Akwaa Akwuru Umuobom is the Ohuta Okaramba Umuobom N'ile



