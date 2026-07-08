Wanted Bandit Arrested In Delta Forest After Police Rescued Kidnapped Victim

A wanted bandit, Abubakar Usman, has been arrested in a forest in Delta State during a joint operation led by the Delta State Police Command's Anti-Kidnapping Squad, headed by CSP Osakpolor, and crime fighter Harrison Gwamnishu.

The operation followed the successful rescue of kidnapped victim, Mrs. Blessing Chiedu, who was abducted on July 2, 2026, along the Ani-Ifekide Farm Road, Ubulu-Uku.

Her kidnappers had demanded a ₦100 million ransom.

Security operatives tracked the gang to their hideout in the Ogwashi-Uku/Adonta Forest, where a gun battle broke out. Abubakar Usman was captured, while other members of the gang fled into the forest with their firearm.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspect and his gang are linked to several kidnapping operations across Igbodo, Umunede, and neighbouring communities, where they allegedly collected millions of naira in ransom from victims.



