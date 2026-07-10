Viral Video : Content Creator Arrested For Threatening To Kill Seyi Tinubu

A Nigerian lawyer, Rotimi Stephen, has alleged that controversial disc jockey and TikTok personality, Ademola Abiodun, popularly known as DJ Chicken, has been arrested over a viral video in which he made remarks about Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.Demographics

Stephen made the claim in a video posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, stating that DJ Chicken was arrested in Ikeja and is currently in custody at the Ikeja Police headquarters.

He added that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) were likely involved in the arrest, which he linked to comments the entertainer made about Seyi Tinubu days earlier.

“DJ Chicken is now with the authorities. He was arrested at Ikeja and is currently at the police headquarters, but I am very sure the DSS is involved,” Stephen said.Politics

The lawyer appealed to supporters of the entertainer and individuals with access to the Presidency to intervene and help secure his release, noting that the controversial video had already circulated widely online.

Describing DJ Chicken as someone he has personally supported over the years, Stephen said the entertainer is part of his efforts to mentor and assist young people.

“Please, fans and well-wishers, and those close to the Presidency should help. DJ Chicken is not fully stable; we are just managing him. He is my personal project and part of my contribution to society,” he said.

He urged the government to show leniency, assuring that steps would be taken to address the situation.

“I don’t know what else to do. They should please forgive him,” he added.

DJ Chicken, known for his outspoken and controversial online content, recently shared a video that drew backlash for remarks about Seyi Tinubu.

Following the public reaction, the entertainer posted another video apologising, explaining that the initial clip was intended to generate engagement and boost his earnings as a content creator.







