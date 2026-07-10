Oyo Kidnap : Should Govt Bomb Everywhere Looking For Them Because One Hostage Was Beheaded?.. Daniel Bwala

Presidential aide Daniel Bwala says the government’s primary responsibility during kidnapping incidents is to ensure victims are rescued alive, warning that deploying lethal force too early could put hostages at greater risk.

Speaking on The Morayo Show, Bwala said, “When you have a case of what we call hostage-taking, the number one responsibility of government is to rescue them and rescue them alive.

If you use lethal force, you may end up jeopardizing the lives of the people who have been kidnapped.”

He noted that public pressure often builds whenever kidnappings occur, with many calling for immediate military action against the perpetrators. However, he stressed that authorities must carefully weigh every decision to avoid putting hostages in greater danger.

Addressing situations where kidnappers begin killing captives, Bwala said, “If we hear one person has been killed, then we have to use the other measures available.”

He then posed a question to those demanding an immediate military offensive, saying, “Should the government now forcefully begin bombing everywhere looking for them because one person was beheaded, knowing there is a possibility that the rest will be killed? Or tell me what you think we should do?”

Bwala said this is the difficult reality security agencies face in hostage situations, where the need to rescue victims alive must be balanced against the demand for decisive action against kidnappers.