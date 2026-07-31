Spend Wisely : Stop Building Flyovers Where There's No Traffic..Tinubu Tells Governors

President Bola Tinubu has asked state governors to “stop building flyovers where there is no numeric traffic” and do more to improve the quality of life of citizens.

Tinubu spoke in Abuja on Thursday while receiving traditional rulers from Oyo state led by Oba Rashidi Ladoja, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, at the State House.

Speaking directly to Ladoja, Tinubu said the financial allocations of states had increased more than four times compared to when the monarch and the president served as state governors.