Spend Wisely : Stop Building Flyovers Where There's No Traffic..Tinubu Tells Governors

byCKN NEWS -
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President Bola Tinubu has asked state governors to “stop building flyovers where there is no numeric traffic” and do more to improve the quality of life of citizens.

Tinubu spoke in Abuja on Thursday while receiving traditional rulers from Oyo state led by Oba Rashidi Ladoja, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, at the State House.

Speaking directly to Ladoja, Tinubu said the financial allocations of states had increased more than four times compared to when the monarch and the president served as state governors.

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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