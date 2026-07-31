Police Release Arrested Osun State SSG

The Osun State Police command has confirmed the release of the secretary to the state government, Mr Teslim Igbalaye, from its custody.

Igbalaye was detained along with five others till Thursday afternoon for allegedly committing vote-buying-related offences, as the police recovered Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVCs, cash sums and a voters’ register from his house.

The police also identified the other suspects arrested at the residence as Abiodun Arowomole, popularly known as “Ashipa”, who was described as a wanted murder suspect on the command’s watch list, alongside Taiwo Akande, Lukman Adeyemo, Muftau Olaoye, and Musiliu Aderemi.

However, the command’s spokesperson DSP Abiodun Ojelabi said the SSG has been released this afternoon, but the investigation is ongoing in the matter.

“I can only tell you that the SSG, Mr Teslim Igbalaye, has been released this afternoon, and the investigation is still ongoing,” he said.

Meanwhile, the news of the SSG’s release has generated celebration within Governor Ademola Adeleke’s camp, as the Imole Campaign Council spokesperson, Pelumi Olajengbesi, commends the Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu, and the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, for listening to the voices of reason.

“Congratulations, People of Osun State.

“We sincerely appreciate the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Osun State Command, for listening to the voice of reason despite pressure and for responding to the people’s demand regarding the unlawful arrest of the secretary to the state government, Chief Igbalaye Teslim.

“The Nigerian Police Force best serves the nation when it stands against oppression and upholds justice and the rule of law. Welcome back, Chief Igbalaye Teslim. Your courage and sacrifice for the people of Osun State will not be forgotten.

“Our SSG is out, back and solid,” he said.



