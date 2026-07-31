Social Media Influencer Nwoba Chika Nwoba Raises Alarm Over Arrest Of Wife

His post

"My youngest sister called me this night around 7:30 and told me that over 15 police officers stormed our apartment in Awka and gained access to them through the ceiling, torturing all of them including my wife and telling them to reveal my location.

They beat my wife with butt of gun and kicked her belly. They took her away to an unknown destination up till now. They came by 7 pm today, 30th July, 2026.

A few minutes ago, they used my wife's phone to speak to me, requesting that I must show up before my wife could be released otherwise, they'd kill her.

They told my younger ones expressly that Ebonyi Governor wants alive or dead. That's what's happening currently. "





NCN