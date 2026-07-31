Social Media Influencer Nwoba Chika Nwoba Raises Alarm Over Arrest Of Wife

byCKN NEWS -
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His post

"My youngest sister called me this night around 7:30 and told me that over 15 police officers stormed our apartment in Awka and gained access to them through the ceiling, torturing all of them including my wife and telling them to reveal my location. 

They beat my wife with butt of gun and kicked her belly.  They took her away to an unknown destination up till now. They came by 7 pm today, 30th July, 2026. 

A few minutes ago, they used my wife's phone to speak to me, requesting that I must show up before my wife could be released otherwise, they'd kill her. 

They told my younger ones expressly that Ebonyi Governor wants alive or dead. That's what's happening currently. "


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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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