Popular Abuja Pastor Sarah Omakwu Celebrates 64th Birthday

Her Post

64 years.

When I look back, I can only say, God has been faithful.

For every season, every lesson, every mountain, every victory, every prayer answered, and every unanswered prayer, I am grateful.

I am grateful for the gift of my life, THIS YEAR.

I am grateful for family.

I am grateful for my praying sisters.

I am grateful for the privilege of serving God and His people.

I am grateful for the love of the brethren and people round the

world.

At 64, I am not celebrating myself as much as I am celebrating the mercy of God. MERCY SAID “NO”.

God has kept me. He has loved me. He has favored. He has taught me. He has corrected me. He has strengthened me. He has carried me, and He has blessed me, more than I can explain.

And if there is one thing I know, it is this: God is faithful, trustworthy and dependable.

So today, I lift my heart in thanksgiving and say, Thank You, Jesus, for 64 years. Thank You for the trust.

Here’s to another year of knowing Jesus more, loving Him deeply, serving Him faithfully, and fulfilling His purpose for my life.

Ebenezer! Thus far, the Lord has helped me.

All the glory belongs to You!!