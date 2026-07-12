Sex For Mark: University Lecturer Arrested For Demanding For Sex From A Married Woman

A Lecturer who allegedly demanded sex from married female student has been handed over to police after he fell into a trap set up by the husband

The accused lecturer is the HOD of History and International Studies at Northwest University (formerly Yusuf Maitama University), and a visiting lecturer at Mariam Abacha American Nigerian University (MAAUN).

He allegedly kept refusing to approve a married female student's project for two years because she wouldn't give into his advances.

The woman complained to her husband and theg set a trap for him.

According to reports from those who have seen the lecturer's chat with his married student, he fixed an appointment to have sex with her right after Maghrib prayers.

However, when he showed up at the agreed time to meet with the woman, her husband and others were waiting for him and they gave him the beating of his life before handing him over to the police.