Nnamdi Kanu's Wife Denies Divorce Rumours





Uchechi Okwu-Kanu, the wife of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has dismissed reports claiming that she has filed for divorce.





In a statement released on social media, she said the reports are entirely false and should be treated as misinformation.





‘’My attention was drawn to false reports circulating online claiming that I have filed for divorce from my husband, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.





For the avoidance of doubt, I have not filed for divorce. The publication is entirely false and should be treated as misinformation.





It is deeply concerning that individuals continue to fabricate stories about my family and present them as facts without any attempt at verification. Deliberately spreading falsehoods does not advance any cause; it only misleads the public and undermines responsible journalism.





I urge members of the public to rely only on information that comes directly from me or through my authorised representatives’’ she said





Kanu is currently serving a life sentence at the Sokoto Correctional Centre following his conviction and sentencing by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja in November 2025.





The IPOB leader was convicted of all seven counts of terrorism-related charges.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment on counts 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6, 20 years on count 3, and five years on count 7.





The judge ordered that the sentences run concurrently.