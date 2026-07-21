REA MD Welcomes Appointment Of Fayose, Ilyasu, Ahmadu To Agency's Board

The Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Dr. Abba Aliyu, has welcomed the appointment of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, alongside Alhaji Ahmadu Abubakar and Engineer Ilyasu Ibrahim Makinta, as directors of the agency’s governing board.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Dr. Aliyu commended the President for appointing "round pegs in round holes," noting that their collective expertise will be invaluable in advancing the agency’s mission to power rural and underserved communities across Nigeria.





"Our visionary leader, President Tinubu, is intentional about ensuring that every Nigerian has access to reliable electricity. With these new appointments, the President has further demonstrated his keen commitment to our success," Aliyu stated.





Dr Aliyu also recalled Fayose’s achievements as governor, highlighting his track record of prioritizing rural development and connecting underserved communities to urban centers through key infrastructure projects.





During his tenure as Governor of Ekiti State, the former governor is credited with building dual township roads, a flyover bridge, a new Governor's Office, and several markets that positively impacted the state's agricultural economy





The appointments, which take effect immediately, were announced on Monday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.





Under the new board structure, former governor Ayodele Fayose will serve as Chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) Board, while Alhaji Ahmadu Abubakar and Engineer Ilyasu Ibrahim Makinta will serve as non-executive board members.