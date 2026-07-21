Man Steals Car Given Him To Wash

The Adamawa State Police Command has recorded another operational success with the recovery of a stolen 2016 Toyota Corolla Sport valued at approximately ₦18 million and the arrest of the suspect in Kano State.

The breakthrough followed a report lodged by the owner of the vehicle, who stated that he had entrusted his vehicle to Mohammed Dan-Azumi, 26, of Girei Local Government Area, for washing.

The suspect allegedly absconded with the vehicle to an unknown destination.

Acting swiftly on the report, operatives of the 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝐒𝐈𝐃), 𝐘𝐨𝐥𝐚, launched a coordinated, intelligence-led operation that led to the tracking and arrest of the suspect in Kano State. The stolen vehicle was successfully recovered.

Investigation is ongoing, after which the suspect will be arraigned in court for prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State Command, 𝐂𝐏 𝐊𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐫𝐮 𝐔𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐧, 𝐟𝐝𝐜, commended the professionalism and dedication of the investigating team. He reaffirmed the Command's commitment to combating all forms of crime and criminality and urged members of the public to continue supporting the Police with timely and credible information.