Prof Ogundipe Assumes Office As NUC Chairman

Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, former vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has officially assumed office as chairman of the governing board of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Ogundipe was formally inaugurated on Friday at the national headquarters of the federal ministry of education in Abuja, where he was presented with his letter of appointment.

President Bola Tinubu had, on June 22, appointed Ogundipe to succeed Olufemi Aina, who resigned from the position less than a year after his appointment.

In a Facebook post after his inauguration, Ogundipe expressed gratitude to Tinubu for the appointment and pledged to work towards strengthening Nigeria’s university system.

“Today, with deep gratitude and a sober sense of duty, I was formally inaugurated as Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Universities Commission,” he wrote.

“I want to thank the President for this honour and the opportunity to serve once again. I do not take this for granted in any way. I also acknowledge Emeritus Professor Aina, whose service laid the ground we will build upon in this commission.”

Ogundipe said his vision is to ensure that Nigerian university degrees are globally competitive.