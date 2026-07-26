Lagos Seals Cubana, Other Properties In Ikeja For 'violating' Planning Law

The Lagos government has sealed more than 20 properties in Ikeja over alleged infractions of the state’s physical planning laws.

In a statement on Saturday, the government said the enforcement exercise was carried out by the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) as part of efforts to enforce compliance with physical planning regulations.

The exercise was led by Olayinka Wasiu, permanent secretary in the office of physical planning, alongside Kehinde Osinaike, general manager of LASPPPA, and other officials of the authority.

According to the government, the affected properties, comprising landed properties, uncompleted buildings and structures with unauthorised extensions, were found to be in contravention of the Lagos state physical planning law.

Speaking during the exercise, Wasiu said the enforcement was aimed at preventing building collapse, promoting orderly physical development and ensuring compliance with planning regulations.

He said the state government remains committed to protecting lives and property by enforcing laws that guarantee a safe, resilient and sustainable built environment.

The permanent secretary added that contravention notices had earlier been served on the affected property owners, informing them of the steps required to regularise their developments before the enforcement exercise.

He urged developers and property owners to obtain the appropriate planning permits and approvals before commencing any development or structural alteration.

“Compliance with planning regulations is essential to achieving sustainable urban development,” Wasiu said.