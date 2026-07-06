Police Arrest Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi's Father

The father of Prince Adeyemi Adeniyi, who is facing criminal charges over alleged forgery and impersonation, was reportedly arrested by police operatives on Monday in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Residents told journalists that the arrest took place at the family’s residence, where officers reportedly arrived in several vehicles before taking Adeniyi’s father and another man said to have been visiting the home into custody.

Witnesses said the operation drew the attention of residents and caused anxiety within the household, particularly for the suspect’s elderly mother.

A resident, who requested anonymity, alleged that the officers quickly secured the premises and left with the two men, while a security presence remained in the area for some time after the operation.

Prince Adeyemi Adeniyi is currently standing trial over allegations of forgery, impersonation and related offences arising from claims linked to the purported Presidential Fiscal and Infrastructure Projects Council.

The case is pending before the court.

As of the time of filing this report, the Oyo State Police Command had not issued an official statement confirming or explaining the reported arrests.

Adeyemi in an earlier interview at the weekend with CKN News confirmed his parents home were invaded by over 20 security agents

He didn't named which of the security agents invaded the home and what they were looking for



