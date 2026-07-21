Pastor Sentenced To Death For Killing 16-yr-old Daughter In Calabar

A Calabar High Court has sentenced a 51-year-old Apostle, Ubong Bassey Etim, to death by hanging for murdering his 16-year-old daughter in Calabar

It was gathered that Deborah Bassey, daughter of Pastor Ubong Bassey, was a child living with Down syndrome and was falsely branded a witch before her murder, which occurred on February 15, 2025.

In suit number: HC/54c/2025 State v. Ubong Bassey Etim, Justice Blessing Egwu of High Court No. 11, Calabar, delivered the judgment after finding the defendant guilty of murder in a case that has reignited national outrage over witchcraft branding and the abuse of children with disabilities.

Reacting to the verdict, the Basic Rights Counsel Initiative (BRCI), which supported the prosecution, said the judgment was both justice for Deborah and a milestone in the fight against harmful traditional practices targeting vulnerable children.

Speaking shortly after the judgment, the Principal Counsel of BRCI, James Ibor, Esq., said it was not just a victory for the victim but noted that the judgment reinforces the fundamental principle that every child has the right to life, dignity and protection.

“Today’s judgment sends a strong message that such acts are criminal and that perpetrators will be held fully accountable under the law.”

“The case “reinforces the fundamental principle that every child has the right to life, dignity, and protection,” he said.

Ibor noted that Deborah’s death exposed the devastating consequences of witchcraft branding, a practice it said continues to endanger children across many communities, particularly those living with disabilities, often resulting in rejection, torture, abandonment and death.

“We will continue to work tirelessly until every child is free from harmful accusations, abuse, and violence; we will sustain our campaign against witchcraft branding and child abuse across the state,” Ibor vowed.

He lauded the Nigeria Police Force, the Cross River State Attorney General, Etubom Ededem Ani, for strengthening prosecution of serious criminal cases, and the judiciary for what it described as diligence and impartiality in ensuring justice was served.

He also appreciated the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Okoi Ukam, along with prosecuting counsel Patrick Usang and Deborah Tom, and Dr David Ushie of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, for their roles in securing the conviction.

The conviction adds to a growing list of court judgments in Cross River State targeting perpetrators of witchcraft-related violence against children, as advocacy groups intensify calls for stronger enforcement of child protection laws and greater public education to end the stigmatisation of children, especially those living with disabilities.







